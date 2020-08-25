Officials: Two UofSC Greek Village Houses under quarantine after several test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two University of South Carolina Greek Village houses are now under quarantine after several residents tested positive for coronavirus, say University officials.

According to a UofSC release, the students will remain in quarantine for up to 14 days.

According to officials, the positive tests were confirmed by standard and saliva-based testing.

The students were either asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms prior to their tests. None of the students require hospitalization, said officials.

The decision to quarantine was made in consultation with SCDHEC, said officials.

In a statement released to ABC Columbia News:

“We moved quickly to identify positive students and then to quarantine the impacted houses and its residents. Our modeling shows that we will see an increase of cases as our students return. I remain confident in our ability to mitigate cases through testing, compliant student behaviors and the wearing of face coverings. Our campus community can be assured that we will act quickly and decisively if student behaviors are not compliant. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority, and we will take all appropriate measures to protect and care for the members of our campus community.” – Bob Caslen, President of the University of South Carolina