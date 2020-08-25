Postal Workers in Columbia Picket to ‘Save the Postal Service’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Postal workers in Columbia joined others across the country Tuesday, in what they called a ‘Picket to save the Post Office’.

The effort, organized by the American Postal Workers Union, is designed to call on Congress to provide 25 billion dollars in support for the Post Office, stop mail slow-down policies, and ensure public confidence in voting by mail.

In testimony this week, U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy denied doing anything to deliberately delay votes in the Presidential election.