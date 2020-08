Annual Irmo Okra Strut cancelled

(Courtesy: Irmo Okra Strut) 46th annual Irmo Okra Strut.

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – The 47th Annual Okra Strut Festival is cancelled.

In an email to the media, Irmo Mayor Barry Walker Sr. announced the town will not host a festival this year.

The 2020 festival was scheduled for September 26th with safety measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Planning for the 2021 festival will begin in December.