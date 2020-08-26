Clarendon County man with medical condition is missing

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County deputies need your help to find a missing man with a medical condition.

Authorities say Neil “Doc” David, 50, was last seen on Sunday leaving from Manning Lane Apartments between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Officials say David does suffer from epilepsy but he normally keeps his medication on him.

According to investigators, he left riding a black Kimco scooter and was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with red on it, a neon green safety vest, and his helmet.

If you know where he is, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office by calling (803) 435-4414.