Deputies: Response to domestic situation, shooting leads to drug arrest

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter Co. deputies say a shooting investigation also yielded a drug arrest.

Investigators say when they responded to a report of a domestic situation at a home on Derwent Dr. on August 21st they found a 47 year old man and a 48 year old woman with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the man is in critical condition and the woman was released the next day.

During the investigation deputies say they found nine marijuana plants and several firearms.

Investigators say the couple’s son, Kevin Starnes, 21, was arrested and charged with filing a false report of a felony, obstruction, and manufacturing marijuana.

Deputies say the shooting remains under investigation and more charges are likely to follow.