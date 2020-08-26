DHEC: New mask study points to masks ordinances working

Not all face coverings provide the same protection say DHEC officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New data released by South Carolina Health officials shows mask ordinances are working.

DHEC says areas that have implemented mask ordinances had a more than 44% of greater declines in cases compared to those without.

DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler says “Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection.”

“A recent study by Duke University shows that neck gaiters may be among the least effective types of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.”

Dr. Traxler also says close-fitting masks even those made from household fabrics can be more effective in preventing the spread of the virus.