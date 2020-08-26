Governor recognizes Darlington Raceway for contributions made to SC

Nascar expects to welcome 8,000 fans back to the stands September 6th

Governor Henry McMaster spent Wednesday recognizing the Darlington Raceway for its contributions to the state of South Carolina.

Dalington Raceway was the first venue to hold a live sporting event following mass cancellations of professional sports because of the pandemic. After starting the racing season without fans, Darlington raceway president Kerry Tharp says he’s excited to be able to welcome people back in the stands for the upcoming Southern 500.

When Nascar opens their doors September 6th, Tharp says 8,000 fans will be allowed back into the raceway many call ‘ The Track Too Tough to Tame.’