Lexington-Richland School District Five names newest Elementary School

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– Lexington-Richland School District Five’s newest elementary school has been named, say District officials.

Piney Woods Elementary School is set to open next Fall in Chapin. It will be the District’s 13th elementary school.

The school’s Principal, Cassy Paschal says naming the school was process full of research and collaboration from the community: “This naming process has been full of research and collaboration from the community and stakeholders,” Paschal said. “Chapin has a long-standing history and the Chapin area of Lexington County has been called Piney Woods for hundreds of years. I look forward to teaching our students the history of our school name and welcoming our community as the first principal of Piney Woods Elementary School.”

Piney Woods Elementary School in Chapin is set to open in the fall of 2021.