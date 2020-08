Fort Mill, S.C. (WCCB)– Some supporters of President Trump are thankful no one was hurt after police say shots were fired at them in Fort Mill Tuesday.

It happened Tuesday night on the Sutton Rd. bridge over I-77.

The highway patrol says Marquise Asomani fired several shots into the air after yelling at a group of about 30 people who were waving flags and holding Trump signs.

Asomani is in the York county jail on a $75,000 bond.