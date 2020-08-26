Marking 100 years of women voting in Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote.

Wednesday is ‘She Did’ day in Columbia.

Wednesday morning Historic Columbia, the Women’s Rights Empowerment Network, and the League of Women Voters held an event in Downtown Columbia to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment and to recognize Midlands women connected to voting rights.

The League of Women Voters also held a silent vigil at the state house in recognition of the 19th amendment’s anniversary.