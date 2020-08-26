Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The highway patrol is looking for answers after a hit and run last Friday night.

Investigators say it happened around 9:30 on Busbee Rd. near Pasture Rd. in Lexington Co..

According to troopers either a truck or SUV ran off the road and hit a pedestrian resulting in serious injuries.

Troopers say the vehicle involved is a 2007 to 2014 black Chevrolet or GMC pick up or SUV.

It also is missing the driver side mirror.

If you have any information that can help call the highway patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.