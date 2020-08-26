SC applies for federal Lost Wages Assistance program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina has officially applied for more help for those put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today the Governor’s Office and the Department of Employment and Workforce announced the state submitted its grant application for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program.

The state is now awaiting federal approval.

According to FEMA’s website the LWA program is the result of a presidential executive order authorizing $44 billion for unemployment relief.

The president made the order after lawmakers in congress were unable to agree on whether or not to extend the CAREs act which gave the unemployed an extra $600.

According to the Dept. of Employment and workforce, if the state’s application is approved, the South Carolina LWA would provide

an additional $300 in benefits on top of a claimant’s weekly benefit amount.