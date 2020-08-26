“She Did Day” Midlands Women mark Anniversary of 19th Amendment

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at the 100 Year Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is marking 100 years of Women’s Right to Vote.

Wednesday, a group celebrated ‘She Did Day”

The event was sponsored in part by Historic Columbia, The Women’s Rights Empowerment Network, and the League of Women Voters.

Organizers met in Columbia to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and to recognize local women and their contributions .

The League of Women Voters also held a silent vigil at the State House in recognition of the 19th Amendment anniversary.