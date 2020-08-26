Sumter needs help finding 14 year old ‘runaway’ missing for days

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter county is hoping members of the public can help them locate a teenager who has been missing for more than two days.

Authorities are asking for your help finding a sumter county teen they say ran away from home.

14-year-old semeon spikes was last seen at his home sunday, according to Sumter County Deputies, the teen left the home around midnight.

Deputies say he has family in manning and could be in that area.

If you’ve seen spikes, or know where he is or might be, you’re urged to contact crime stoppers.

you can do that anonymously by calling 1-888-crime-sc or submitting a tip to crimesc.com