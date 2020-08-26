Suspects wanted in Laundromat thefts

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg Co. deputies say they are seeking several suspects who they say tried to break into machines at a local laundromat.

Deputies say last Friday at around 2:30am a white man used a handheld blowtorch in an attempt to break into the machines at the 301 Laundry and Car Wash.

On Tuesday, investigators say in separate incidents a black man attempted to break into a washing machine at the Five Chop Rd. business at around 5am.

Deputies say the same man came back at 10:30 that night and again just before 2am Wednesday morning.

Investigators say one machine will need to be completely replaced and the total damage is close to $40,000 according to the owner.

If you have any information on this incident send a tip to crimesc.com