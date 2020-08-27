Former teacher charged with soliciting a minor sentenced to 5 years in prison

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A now former teacher pleaded guilty to Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and was sentenced to ten years in prison Monday.

According to Leary McKenzie, the attorney representing Kenneth McWilliams, says his client pleaded guilty during an appearance in appeals court in Florence County.

Investigators say between the April 7 and April 10, of 2017, Kenneth McWilliams contacted the victim through the social media platform, Facebook Messenger. According to officials, McWilliams had numerous conversations with the victim, that authoritie say shows plans to meet to engage in sexual activity.

On April 11, the victim’s mother went to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, where she told officials that she found ‘inappropriate messages’ to her daughter from McWilliams, who was a middle school teacher.