Hurricane Laura in the Record Books

According to yaleclimateconnections.com, Hurricane Laura is tied for the 5th strongest hurricane to make landfall on US soil. Strength, in this case, is measured only by wind speed and not storm surge or size of hurricane or amount of rainfall. Laura also ties as the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana.

