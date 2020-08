Irmo Okra Strut canceled for this year

Officials say they plan to begin planning for 2021 in December

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– A Fall tradition in Irmo will not go on this year.

The 47th annual Irmo Okra Strut festival is cancelled.

Irmo Mayor Barry Walker announced that the town will not host the festival this year.

The 2020 Irmo Okra Strut was scheduled for September 26, with safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning for the 2021 festival will begin in December, says Walker.