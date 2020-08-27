Man accused of opening fire on several people now faces murder

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a woman struck by a bullet earlier this month has now died and the man authorities say is responsible is facing new charges.

According to authorities, 29 year old Jamal Brown was involved in a standoff at a Whitford Stage Road home the morning of August 10th. Deputies say someone contacted authorities claiming someone in the home had a gun and was making threats during an argument over drugs.

Orangeburg deputies say when they responded to the home they could hear screams followed by gunshots. Officials backed away from the home to take cover and wait for back up to arrive as three people ran from the home. When police were able to enter the house they located two women who had been shot.

According to an incident report, Brown was located in a nearby wooded area still in armed with a gun after a 4 hour long standoff with officials. Brown was initially arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Murder in addition to weapons charges. That was until Thursday when deputies learned one of the two women, a 28 year old shot during the argument that morning passed away.

While the weapons charges, and two counts of Attempted Murder remain, Brown now also faces a Murder charge. The second shooting victim according to authorities is still alive.