Multiple schools to re-open again in the Midlands districts

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Multiple Midlands districts are opening back up soon.

Sumter County schools start back tomorrow, August 28th.

Lexington One and Three, Richland One and Two, and Saluda County schools start on Monday, August 31st.

Clarendon Three, Kershaw County, Lee County, Lexington Two, along with Lexington and Richland Five all start on September 8th.

Richland Two says they will start “Phase 1” by having virtual school through R-2 E-school and E-learning options.

Other districts will have a hybrid of in-person classes and virtual learning.