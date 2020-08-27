Police: One in custody, one wanted in attempted murder

Rob Dew,
20200827westcolashooting

Source: WCPD

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators in West Columbia are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting.
Police say it happened on August 15th on Leaphart St.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time.
On Tuesday investigators arrested Juston Erving for attempted murder.
Police are still searching for Antonio Dortch, 29.
Investigators say Dortch is about 5’8”, 195 lbs., with a cross tattooed on his forehead.
If you have any information you’re asked to submit a tip at crimesc.com

