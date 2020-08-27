Students in Lexington One can receive meals on virtual school days

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are a student in Lexington One, district officials say starting August 31, students can receive meals on virtual learning days.

According to the District, AA BB students will receive three breakfast and three lunch meals to take home for their virtual learning days.

Per the District, AA BB students can pick up meals at the end of their last face-to-face school day.

AA will pick up at the end of day Tuesday.

BB will pick up at the end of the day Thursday.

Students in the Online Learning Academy can also get meals.

The District says the Online Learning Academy students can pick up five breakfast and five lunch meals each Friday between 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at one of the district’s five designated drive through locations (Carolina Springs Middle, Forts Pond Elementary, Gilbert Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary or White Knoll Elementary).

District officials say Online Learning Academy families MUST complete this food order form by 6 p.m. each Tuesday of the week if they plan to pick up meals. regularly scheduled school days

District officials say for more information from the District, about free or reduced cost meals, you can click here please apply here.