Three additional houses on UofSC’s Greek Village under quarantine

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Three more houses at UofSC’s Greek Village have been placed under quarantine.

A spokesperson for the university says the quarantine was put in place after several residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after two other houses were placed under quarantine on Tuesday.

The university says the students who test positive are either moved into isolation or have the option to return home.

The Greek Village is home to the university’s fraternities and sororities.

According to the university there are currently 188 active cases of COVID 19 on campus among students and one staff member.