Area law enforcement gear up State House rallies

Several groups plan to hit the State house Friday and Saturday

Columbia,SC ( WOLO) — There are several groups of protesters who plan to converge at the State House Friday and Saturday. After peaceful protests in May turned violent in the Capital City.

While, all groups have various messages about what they are protesting, the common theme is the same, to have their voices seen and in ithe in some cases to have their presence seen.

Regardless of who shows up, one group that will definitely be in attendance is law enforcement.

The multi-agency collaboration is made of Columbia police, the Richland County Sheriff’s office, and SLED as well as Columbia Mayor Stave Benjamin, and City Manager Teresa Wilson.

The goal is not have a repeat of peaceful proetsts that turned violent back in May. Police say they’re ready to protect participants, their ability to express their first amendment right to free speech, but say those ready to wreak havoc may as well stay home. Authorities making it clear, distruption from those with an alternative agenda ‘ will not be tolerated’.

The first events, held by the Black Lives Matter SC, and Amplify Action will kick things off at 9am at Memorial Park at 1700 Hampton street.

The National Action Network will then march to Senator Lindsey Graham’s office at 508 Hampton street 9 a.m.