Chop shop bust in Leevilles leads to multiple arrests

LEXINGTON, S.C (WOLO)- Lexington County sheriff’s deputies have arrested seven people in connection to a chop shop bust on Felix Drive in Leesville.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the investigation started on August 20, “Our work on Felix Drive led us to a site on Singing Pines Drive in West Columbia, we received word stolen property, drugs and weapons might be at that second location, so we executed a search warrant there Wednesday.”

Search warrants at both locations led to the following charges:

-Larry Dwayne Arrants, 44, is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.

-Daniel James McCarthy, 38, is charged with four counts of operating a chop shop, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by someone convicted of a violent crime, possession of tools for criminal use, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

-Bryan James Osteen, 48, is charged with operating a chop shop.

-Angel Lynn Otto, 40, is charged with operating a chop shop and receiving stolen goods.

-Brittany Michelle Pownall, 30, is charged with receiving stolen goods.

-Mark Anthony Scheibler, 45, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by someone convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a Schedule I narcotic.

-Shaun Wayne Wiles, 41, is charged with five counts of operating a chop shop.

“Based on our review of the evidence recovered from both scenes, the defendants charged with operating a chop shop were altering vehicle identification number plates, switching tags, pulling ignitions and otherwise disguising and misrepresenting multiple vehicles,” Koon said. “The six vehicles we located were reported stolen out of Lexington and Richland counties.”