‘One Republic Militia’ to protest while legally carrying concealed weapons

'We want to be seen, not heard' as group plans to uphold second amendment rights

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — also happening at the state house tomorrow.. a group called One Republic Militia will gather for an event they’re calling ‘SC Stands’. The organization’s leader telling ABC Columbia

“we want to be seen not heard. We want to let the nation know that we are standing up against the violence and destruction going on in America.”

Protestors will be exercising their second amendment rights by carrying their permitted concealed weapons.

the groups says they are not coming start trouble or cause problems for law enforcement.