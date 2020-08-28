Woman accused of pointing gun at Killian Walmart employee arrested

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman accused of pulling a firearm out in a busy Walmart store.

36 year old Latea Mitchell was arrested at her home Friday morning, nearly a month after the August 1st incident.

Officials say Mitchell, who RCSD had her toddler in the shopping cart at the time, was involved in a verbal argument with a Killian Road Walmart employee while trying to buy a money order.

No one was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Department has Mitchell with pointing, presenting a firearm and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Mitchell is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.