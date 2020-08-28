Woman accused of pointing gun at Killian Walmart employee arrested
The 36 year old mother is charged with presenting a firearm, unlawful conduct toward a child
Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman accused of pulling a firearm out in a busy Walmart store.
36 year old Latea Mitchell was arrested at her home Friday morning, nearly a month after the August 1st incident.
Officials say Mitchell, who RCSD had her toddler in the shopping cart at the time, was involved in a verbal argument with a Killian Road Walmart employee while trying to buy a money order.
No one was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Department has Mitchell with pointing, presenting a firearm and unlawful conduct towards a child.
Mitchell is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.