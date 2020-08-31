15 UofSC students, 6 Greek organizations suspended for violating student conduct

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina is cracking down on students and organizations that violate the student code of conduct after they are accused of holding large parties. The University not only are the actions of the individuals involved ‘behavior that jeopardizes public safety’, but adds the actions are in direct breach of the Executive Order Governor Henry McMaster put in place at the beginning of August in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While UofSC says they are monitoring case loads and virus trends, they say they will continue to make adjustments when necessary to reduce risks to its campus community. As a result of the most recent incidents, University officials say they have levied interim suspensions of fifteen university students and six Greek organizations they say hosted unauthorized parties, gatherings.

This, after the university has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases since classes resumed 3 weeks ago. To date, the university has had to quarantine a total of 9 Greek resident halls where cases have been detected. According to the University, all of the reported cases of COVID-19 have been mild or asymptomatic in nature.

Monday, the University also announced adjustments to their on campus testing options. Saliva testing will be available Monday through Friday at David Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while faculty and staff have the option of taking advantage of testing Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 650 Lincoln street.

Officials ask that any student experiencing symptoms make an appointment to be tested Monday-Friday at UofSC Student Health Services.

School officials say they hope the expansion of testing and in place quarantine measures will help them better care for those on their campus as cases of coronavirus continue throughout the state of South Carolina.