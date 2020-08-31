Lexington Coroner identifies the victim of a fatal collision on US-378

LEXINGTON, S.C., (WOLO) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on August 17th.

Officials say 56 year old, Paul Yon died at a hospital Saturday from his injuries in the collision on US 378 and Spool Wheel Road.

According to investigators, a vehicle turned left onto the road causing Yon to hit the side of the vehicle with his motorcycle.

Officials say Yon’s motorcycle then left the road and hit a ditch.

Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet and they are investigating this collision.