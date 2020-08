Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A 16 year old was killed in a car crash Friday.

A spokesperson for the Fairifield County Coroner’s Office says Abiyah Fee was driving when her car hit another vehicle at the intersection of East Peach Rd. and 321 South.

The coroner says fee had to be extricated from the car before she was taken to Prisma Health Richland where she later died.