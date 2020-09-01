Some Midlands schools are back to hitting the books

below is a list of some of the area disticts that are either back in session or getting ready to head back

Monday was the first day back to the books for several midlands school districts.

Lexington One and Three, Richland One and Two, and Saluda county schools all starting class today.

Richland Two started what the district is calling “phase one” by having virtual school through R2

E-School and E-Learning options.

Meanwhile Clarendon Three, Kershaw County, Lee County, Lexington Two, and Lexington Richland Five all start on September 8th.

Districts will have a hybrid of in-person classes and virtual learning.