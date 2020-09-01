CVS launches rapid COVID-19 testing site with Benedict College

CVS Health and Benedict College announced they will offer rapid COVID-19 testing site on the campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There are now more ways to get tested for the Coronavirus.

CVS Health and Benedict College announced they will offer rapid COVID-19 testing site on the campus.

Officials say the testing at Benedict College will be located at 1903 Two Notch Road.

It will be open to the public by appointment. Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 803-705-4351 to schedule a time slot to come to the center for testing, say officials.

CVS says CVS Pharmacists and pharmacy employees will staff the testing operation, which is free.

The testing will be available until Wednesday, September 30, 2020.