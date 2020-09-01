Victim dies weeks after collision on SC 34 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one victim has died weeks after a collision on SC Highway 34 on August 7.

Officials say the driver of the truck involved in the collision died at Prisma Health on Sunday.

Troopers say the collision happened near US 321 at approximately 11:20 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver had two passengers in a 2009 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, when the driver went off the road on the right side and hit a tree.

Authorities say both passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and everyone was wearing seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.