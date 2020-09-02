RCDP holding ‘Drive-Thru Democracy Food Drive’ on Labor Day

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Monday, the Richland County Democratic Party will be holding a Drive-Thru Democracy Food Drive. But it’s also an opportunity for people to register to vote or learn more about absentee voting.

“We can’t sit out this election process because of COVID. We have to find new ways of connecting with voters,” said Matt Kisner, RCDP Chairman. “Our goal is to help people participate in every aspect of the election process safely.”

“The importance of voting safely is what we are faced with today. For the mature voter, it’s the ability to vote absentee from home by simply going to the mailbox,” said Deborah Breedlove, a Democratic volunteer, donor and mature citizen.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity across the state and county. RCDP will be collecting non-perishables to help local community members.

“We are strategically partnering with food banks throughout Richland County. The Democratic Party here in Richland County, we serve Richland County and because we serve Richland County we’re going to address this food need,” said Gretchen Barron, Candidate for Richland County Council District 7. “What that looks like is going in your pantry and finding items that are your canned goods. Make sure to check those expiration dates.”

There will also be local Democratic candidates at some of the sites that people can talk to, and you can learn more about voting absentee.

“It may be the only option for the disabled, and for those in nursing homes who depend on others to make sure their request forms get to 2020 Hampton Street here in Richland County on time,” said Breedlove.

All COVID-19 precautions will be followed, so you don’t even have to leave your car.

“Voters are more engaged than they have ever been. So with all of these new people in, we get to finally see what South Carolina’s true color is, that it is far more purple than it is red,” said Kisner.

The event takes place Monday, Sept. 7 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The sites for the food drive drop off, by region of the county, are:

Southeast

Friendship Baptist Church, 2604 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, Columbia, SC 29209

Northeast

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 4646 Hard Scrabble Rd., Columbia, SC 29229

The Grill at 301, 301 Rice Meadow Way, Columbia, SC 29229

North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Rd., Columbia, SC 29229

North Main

Red Rooster, 7500 Wilson Blvd., Columbia, SC 29203

Northwest

Macedonia Baptist Church, 1150 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063

St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Rd., Columbia, SC 29210

Metro Columbia

Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia, SC 29205

Celia Saxon Shopping Center, 2012 Harden St., Columbia, SC 29204

Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd., Columbia SC 29205

ABC Columbia reached out to both the South Carolina GOP and the Richland County Republican Party but did not hear back.