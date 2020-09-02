S.C. Senate votes in favor of granting all South Carolinians right to vote absentee this November

The S.C. House will vote on similar election matters on September 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — All South Carolina voters are one step closer to getting the option to vote absentee for the upcoming November election.

The South Carolina Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would enable voters to choose the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to vote absentee.

Coming back to Columbia for the first time in months, lawmakers had one goal on their minds: making it easier and safer for voters to make their voices heard on November 3.

“It is the General Assembly’s exclusive duty and responsibility to decide how to govern state elections,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R-Edgefield Co.). “I’m confident that we’re going to do again today what is necessary in order to maintain the integrity of our election process, keep it accessible, keep it safe in the light of the pandemic.”

Senators debated for two hours about whether additional changes would be made to the upcoming election.

When talking about fears that voter fraud could emerge from mail-in voting, Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland Co.) reminded his colleagues of a story from Lee County back in the 1980’s.

“There are and have been people who say they saw Lizard Man but to my knowledge, no one said they’ve seen voter fraud, so this concern about security is overblown. There’s no mass of people trying to stuff the ballot box,” Sen. Harpootlian said.

Several suggestions made by State Election Commissioner Marcie Andino back in August were voted down along party lines. These suggestions, which were brought up in amendments by Senators Harpootlian, Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston Co.), and Margie Bright Matthews (D-Colleton Co.), included allowing the use of drop-boxes for absentee ballot returns and allowing curbside voting in certain locations other than designated voting areas.

Throughout the session Thursday, Democratic senators would come up to the podium and propose amendments, which after little to no debate, were tabled by their Republican colleagues.

Still, some Senators say what happened Wednesday marks a step towards making the November election safe for everyone.

“The responsibility we have to provide South Carolinians a safe right vote with the least exposure to COVID-19 or their health that we could give them,” said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington Co.)

Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives will take up similar election matters when they return to Columbia September 15.