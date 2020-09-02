SC DOT restricting lane closures to ease Labor Day weekend traffic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–To help with the Labor Day Holiday travel, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will not be shutting down any interstate lanes for construction or highway work.

The SC DOT announced it will prohibit lane closures for non-emergency highway work during the Labor Day weekend.

Restrictions go into effect Friday at 6am and will remain in effect until 6am Tuesday.

SC DOT wants to remind motorists to remain alert and use caution.