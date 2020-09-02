FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on SC Highway 34 on August 7.

Coroner Chris Hill says Bobby Broome, 64, the driver of the vehicle, died from his injuries at Prisma Health Sunday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened near US 321 at approximately 11:20 p.m.

According to investigators, Broome had two passengers in a 2009 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, when he went off the road on the right side and hit a tree.

Authorities say both passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and everyone was wearing seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.