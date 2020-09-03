Benedict College unveils women’s business center

Benedict College will be one of two HBCU's with a women's business center in the nation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In a partnership with the U.S.

Small Business Administration, Benedict college will launch its women’s business center.

The college says the new business center will help small businesses owned by women start, grow, expand, and recover as the country continues to work to restart the economy.

Benedict College will be one of only two HBCU’s in the nation to house a women business center and the only one to offer state-wide services.