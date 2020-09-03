City of Columbia partners with DHEC, Prisma Health for COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are more chances for you to get tested for Coronavirus.

The City of Columbia, DHEC and Prisma Health are hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing site.

The testing is free.

Testing will take place Friday, September 4, 2020 to Tuesday, September 29, 2020 only on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The hours are 8am – Noon at the Pardon and Parole (Old Building) 2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205

To stay updated with current mobile testing clinics, please visit http://scdhec.gov/covid19testing