City of Columbia partners with DHEC, Prisma Health for COVID-19 testing
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are more chances for you to get tested for Coronavirus.
The City of Columbia, DHEC and Prisma Health are hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing site.
The testing is free.
Testing will take place Friday, September 4, 2020 to Tuesday, September 29, 2020 only on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The hours are 8am – Noon at the Pardon and Parole (Old Building) 2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205
To stay updated with current mobile testing clinics, please visit http://scdhec.gov/covid19testing