And the heat goes on. Phoenix has reached at least 110 degrees 50 days this year. The previous record was 33 days back in 2011. This is another example of what Global Warming looks like.

Here’s the full story.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix-weather/2020/08/28/phoenix-hits-50th-day-110-degrees-2020/5662386002/