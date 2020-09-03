Sumter Co. deputies arrest a man accused of attempted murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested a man accused of shooting at his son last month.

Officials say 47 year old, Kevin Starnes Senior is charged with attempted murder, and second degree domestic violence.

Deputies say on august 21st Starnes is accused of bruising a female victim during a physical altercation at his home on Derwent Drive.

According to investigators, he later fired a gun at his son, Kevin Starnes Junior while in the backyard and his son fired back in self-defense.

Authorities say they also found marijuana plants inside and outside of Starnes’ home.

He was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.