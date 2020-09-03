UofSC Interfraternity Council makes changes to fall recruitment as COVID-19 cases rise

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Students at the University of South Carolina have been back on campus for less than a month, but as students, faculty and staff resumed in person instruction, cases of coronavirus began to surface.

The council announcing Wednesday plans to continue fall recruitment virtually instead of in-person. This decision comes after the University of South Carolina placed another house in Greek Village in quarantine for a total of 10 houses that are now under quarantine.

The in-person events scheduled for Labor Day have been moved to virtual events.

According to the University’s on-line COVID-19 tracker there are now more than one thousand active cases on campus. Wednesday evening, the University President held a virtual town hall addressing the current number of cases on campus and continued testing.

