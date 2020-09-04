Students pack Columbia bar
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, SGTVNews4)– So much for social distancing.
The University of South Carolina’s student television station posted this video of the crowd last night at the Loose Cockaboose, a bar near Williams-Brice Stadium.
The video comes as u-s-c is among the nation’s leaders in coronavirus cases.
JUST IN: The scene tonight at TLC Sports Bar near Williams-Brice Stadium. Students say they’re going here because it’s just outside of Columbia city limits, and doesn’t have strict COVID safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/1xpm9R1OTM
