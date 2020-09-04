Students pack Columbia bar

Rob Dew,
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, SGTVNews4)– So much for social distancing.
The University of South Carolina’s student television station posted this video of the crowd last night at the Loose Cockaboose, a bar near Williams-Brice Stadium.
The video comes as u-s-c is among the nation’s leaders in coronavirus cases.

 

