DHEC: 918 new cases of Coronavirus, 32 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday 918 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313 and confirmed deaths to 2,738.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 7,249 and the percent positive was 12.7%.