DHEC: 918 new cases of Coronavirus, 32 additional deaths in SC

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday 918 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313 and confirmed deaths to 2,738.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC  statewide was 7,249 and the percent positive was 12.7%.

 

 

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Local News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts