SC Troopers out in Force Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC Law Enforcement will be out trying to keep you safe this holiday weekend.

The Department of Public Safety says there will be a strong emphasis on DUI and other unsafe driving behaviors for the next several days.

There were 16 fatalities during the Labor Day holiday period last year.

The top three contributing factors that led to collisions were driving too fast for conditions, failure to yield the right of way, and driving under the influence say SC Highway Patrol Troopers.