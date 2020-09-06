SC DNR offering courtesy boat inspections Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the lake for the holiday, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host courtesy boating inspections at public boat landings this weekend.

SC DNR wants to make sure everyone is operating safely.

The Midlands inspections will take place Sunday at the Alex Harvin Landing on Lake Marion, the Lake Murray Dam Landing in Lexington and the Dreher Island State Park landing on Lake Murray from 10 a-m to Noon.

Those found in violation of safety regulations will not be ticketed, but given an opportunity to correct the problem, say DNR officials.