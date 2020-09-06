SC DOT restricting lane closures to help with Labor Day Travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–To help ease possible congestion this Labor Day Holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will not be shutting down any interstate lanes for construction or highway work.

The SC DOT announced it will prohibit lane closures for non-emergency highway work during the Labor Day weekend.

Restrictions are in effect now through 6am Tuesday.

SC DOT wants to remind motorists to remain alert and use caution.