SLED investigating shooting of Lexington County Deputy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ( WOLO)– The S.C. Law Enforcement Division says it is investigating the incident Saturday where a deputy from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was shot, while responding to a domestic violence call.

Following the shooting, Deputies say a man barricaded himself in the home for hours in the Manchester Park subdivision.

SLED says they have identified the suspect as Mark Louis Cote, 70, of Lexington County.

SLED says Cote surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

No physical injuries were reported on the suspect but he

was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measure, say officials.

The Deputies injuries were Not life threatening, say officials.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of

the agency involved in the incident.

SLED reports the incident in Lexington County was the 30th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in

2020 and second this year involving Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.