Update: man barricaded in home after Lexington Co. Deputy shot taken into custody

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say a man who had been barricaded inside his home since Saturday afternoon was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

The incident began Saturday afternoon.

Lexington County deputies say the incident started after they received a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies say a woman inside the house left the home and went to a neighbor’s to call 911. That’s when three deputies responded to the home Saturday.

Lexington County Deputies were on scene Saturday in the Lexington County neighborhood after one Deputy was shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, One deputy was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The injury is not life-threatening. He was expected to be treated and released.

According to officials, there was a large First Responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision.

As of 10pm Saturday night Deputies reported that negotiations continued on the scene with the man. Deputies said neighbors near the home had been relocated for safety reasons.

Around 3:30 Sunday morning deputies reported the man was taken into custody.