DHEC: Testing for COVID-19 is essential, Mobile Test Sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–State Health officials say testing for COVID-19 is essential.

DHEC reports that testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus.

Right now, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is hosting 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17.

DHEC says there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To find a testing clinic or event near you click here scdhec.gov/covid19testing.